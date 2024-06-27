2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championship

From left to right: Air Force Capt. Samantha Skold of JB Elmendof-Richardson, Alaska; Navy Ensign Hannah Walz of NAS Pensacola, Florida and Lt. jg. Carolyn Riggs of NAS Kinsville, Texas at the top of the podium of the women's division of the 2024 Armed Forces Triathlon Championships was held at Naval Base Ventura County, Calif., June 26-30. Service members from Army, Marine Corps, Navy (with Coast Guard) and Air Force (with Space Force) battled alongside the Canadian forces for gold. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Sharilyn Wells/USACAPOC(A) PAO)

Date Taken: 06.29.2024 Date Posted: 06.30.2024 Location: NAVAL BASE VENTURA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA, US