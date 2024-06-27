724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Wilson, 724th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. A change of command is a military tradition where one commanding officer transfers responsibility and authority to another with the passing of a guidon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard).

