U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Kapets, 724th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, right, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Col. Lance Allred, 521st Air Mobility Group commander, at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard).
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2024 07:52
|Photo ID:
|8504666
|VIRIN:
|240628-F-SH233-3679
|Resolution:
|7021x4681
|Size:
|2.12 MB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT