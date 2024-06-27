724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony

Aviano Air Base Honor Guard members present the colors during a change of command ceremony for the 731st Air Mobility Squadron at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. The outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Kapets, was replaced by U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Wilson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard).

