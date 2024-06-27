724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Col. Lance Allred, 521st Air Mobility Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Wilson, 724th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard).
