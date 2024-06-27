U.S. Air Force Col. Lance Allred, 521st Air Mobility Group commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Wilson, 724th Air Mobility Squadron incoming commander, during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.28.2024 Date Posted: 06.28.2024 07:52 Photo ID: 8504667 VIRIN: 240628-F-SH233-6176 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 2.8 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.