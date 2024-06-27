724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Kapets, 724th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, gifts his spouse flowers during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. The outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Kapets, was replaced by U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Wilson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard)

Date Taken: 06.28.2024
Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT