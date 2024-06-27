Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    06.28.2024

    Photo by Airman Synsere Howard 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Kapets, 724th Air Mobility Squadron outgoing commander, right, receives a medal during a change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 28, 2024. The outgoing commander, U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Phillip Kapets, was replaced by U.S. Air Force Maj. Katherine Wilson. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Synsere Howard).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.28.2024 07:52
    Photo ID: 8504663
    VIRIN: 610621-F-SH233-8983
    Resolution: 7631x5087
    Size: 2.73 MB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Synsere Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony
    724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony
    724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony
    724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony
    724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony
    724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony
    724th AMS Change of Command Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Aviano
    Change of Command
    724th AMS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT