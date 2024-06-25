64th Change of Command

Col. Cory Damon, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Travis Harvey, incoming commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, during a change of command ceremony June 27, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Harvey joined the 64th ARS in 2023 and expressed his excitement to continue to maintain the precedent the total force integration at Pease has set for the enterprise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

