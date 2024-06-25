Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    64th Change of Command [Image 10 of 14]

    64th Change of Command

    NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Col. Cory Damon, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, passes the guidon to Lt. Col. Travis Harvey, incoming commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, during a change of command ceremony June 27, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Harvey joined the 64th ARS in 2023 and expressed his excitement to continue to maintain the precedent the total force integration at Pease has set for the enterprise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:22
    Photo ID: 8503227
    VIRIN: 240627-Z-TW741-2012
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 7.79 MB
    Location: NEW HAMPSHIRE, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 64th Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command
    64th Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air force
    change of command
    64th Air refueling squadron

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT