    64th Change of Command [Image 6 of 14]

    64th Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Airmen from the 64th Air Refueling Squadron and the 157th Air Refueling Wing attend the change of command ceremony for the 64th ARS June 27, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. The units set an example for total force integration while accomplishing the longest KC-46 endurance sortie, multiple combat support missions and more than a dozen readiness exercises. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:22
    Photo ID: 8503208
    VIRIN: 240627-Z-TW741-2003
    Resolution: 5980x3979
    Size: 7.1 MB
    Location: US
