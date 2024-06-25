64th Change of Command

Col. Cory Damon, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, receives the guidon from Col. Brandon Stock, outgoing commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, during a change of command ceremony June 27, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. When Stock stood up the total force integration between the 64th ARS and the 157th Air Refueling Wing, his team reached full-mission capabilities nine weeks early and immediately reinstated the Phoenix identity, culture, and positive impact on the Air Force, Air Mobility Command, and 157th Air Refueling Wing missions. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

