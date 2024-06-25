Lt. Col. Brandon Stock, outgoing commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, renders his final salute as commander during a change of command ceremony June 27, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. During his time as commander, the total force integration at Pease ANGB has become a benchmark for other units across the enterprise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:22 Photo ID: 8503210 VIRIN: 240627-Z-TW741-2009 Resolution: 3915x4894 Size: 5.35 MB Location: US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 64th Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.