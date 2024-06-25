64th Change of Command

Lt. Col. Brandon Stock, outgoing commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, renders his final salute as commander during a change of command ceremony June 27, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. During his time as commander, the total force integration at Pease ANGB has become a benchmark for other units across the enterprise. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
