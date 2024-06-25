64th Change of Command

Col. Cory Damon, commander of the 22nd Air Refueling Wing, and Lt. Col. Brandon Stock, outgoing commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, congratulate Lt. Col. Travis Harvey, incoming commander of the 64th ARS, during a change of command ceremony June 27, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. This was the first change of command for the 64th ARS since they were stood up in July, 2022 and marks the beginning of a new phase for the rising Phoenix. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

