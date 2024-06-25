Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    64th Change of Command [Image 8 of 14]

    64th Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing

    Lt. Col. Travis Harvey, incoming commander of the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, speaks with Airmen from the 157th Air Refueling Wing and the 64th ARS during a change of command ceremony June 27, 2024 at Pease Air National Guard Base, New Hampshire. Harvey expressed his excitement for the next phase of the rising Phoenix family as they continue to soar to new heights together. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.27.2024 15:22
    Location: US
    This work, 64th Change of Command [Image 14 of 14], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

