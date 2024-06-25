Partnership In Education (PIE) program field trip CG Station Curtis Bay [Image 9 of 10]
A student from the Prince George’s County Police Department summer program sits in the coxswains chairs of Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay’s 25-foot Response Boat-Small during a tour of the station in Baltimore, Maryland, June 20, 2024. Prince George’s County Police Department is part of the Coast Guards’ Partnership in Education program (PIE) which unites with Coast Guard units through opportunities to enhance the educational awareness about the service and foster community engagement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)
