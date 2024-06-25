Partnership In Education (PIE) program field trip CG Station Curtis Bay

The Prince George’s County Police Department summer program students visit Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay to tour the facility and get hands-on experience with some of the gear and vessels the station uses during missions in Baltimore, Maryland, June 20, 2021. Prince George’s County Police Department is part of the Coast Guards’ Partnership in Education program (PIE) which unites with Coast Guard units through opportunities to enhance the educational awareness about the service and foster community engagement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:08 Photo ID: 8500265 VIRIN: 240620-G-KC281-1069 Resolution: 4470x2980 Size: 9.77 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN