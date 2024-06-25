Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnership In Education (PIE) program field trip CG Station Curtis Bay [Image 7 of 10]

    Partnership In Education (PIE) program field trip CG Station Curtis Bay

    UNITED STATES

    06.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Phillip Casano, a boatswain’s mate at U.S. Coast Guard Surface Forces Logistics Center, gives students from the summer program with Prince George’s County Police Department tips to use first aid equipment on wounds in Baltimore, Maryland, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Upon touring Station Curtis Bay, the students participated in touring the vessels and interacted with members of the unit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:08
    Photo ID: 8500262
    VIRIN: 240620-G-KC281-1044
    Resolution: 4604x3069
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Station Curtis Bay
    Coast Guard
    Partnership In Education
    Field Trip
    Prince Geaorge’s County Police Department

