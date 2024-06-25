Partnership In Education (PIE) program field trip CG Station Curtis Bay [Image 7 of 10]
Petty Officer 3rd Class Phillip Casano, a boatswain’s mate at U.S. Coast Guard Surface Forces Logistics Center, gives students from the summer program with Prince George’s County Police Department tips to use first aid equipment on wounds in Baltimore, Maryland, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Upon touring Station Curtis Bay, the students participated in touring the vessels and interacted with members of the unit. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)
Partnership In Education (PIE) program field trip CG Station Curtis Bay
