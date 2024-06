A student from the summer program with Prince George’s County Police Department gets a heaving line ready to throw at Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay in Baltimore, Maryland, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Upon touring Station Curtis Bay, the students participated in a heaving line throwing competition and interacted with members of the unit to learn more about the Coast Guard missions and core values. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

