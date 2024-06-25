Partnership In Education (PIE) program field trip CG Station Curtis Bay

A student from the summer program with Prince George’s County Police Department throws a floating rope during a tour of Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay in Baltimore, Maryland, Thursday, June 20, 2024. Prince George’s County Police Department is part of the Coast Guards’ Partnership in Education program (PIE) which unites with Coast Guard units through opportunities to enhance the educational awareness about the service and foster community engagement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.20.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 13:08 Photo ID: 8500259 VIRIN: 240620-G-KC281-1029 Resolution: 4182x2788 Size: 8.8 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN