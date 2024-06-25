Partnership In Education (PIE) program field trip CG Station Curtis Bay

A group of students from the Prince George’s County Police Department summer program tour Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay’s 45-foot Response Boat-Medium during a tour of the station in Baltimore, Maryland, June 20, 2024. Prince George’s County Police Department is part of the Coast Guards’ Partnership in Education program (PIE) which unites with Coast Guard units through opportunities to enhance the educational awareness about the service and foster community engagement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Olinda Romero)

