Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6]

    Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Award-winning members of the Guardia di Finanza pose for a photo in Pordenone, Italy, June 26th, 2024. In addition to investigating financial crimes, the Guardia di Finanza are poised to response to natural disasters and other emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Date Posted: 06.26.2024 11:19
    Photo ID: 8499991
    VIRIN: 240626-F-SQ839-8093
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 17.01 MB
    Location: PORDENONE, IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary
    The Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary
    Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary
    Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary
    Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary
    Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT