Award-winning members of the Guardia di Finanza pose for a photo in Pordenone, Italy, June 26th, 2024. In addition to investigating financial crimes, the Guardia di Finanza are poised to response to natural disasters and other emergency situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 11:19
|Photo ID:
|8499991
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-SQ839-8093
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|17.01 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
