Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary

A member of the Guardia di Finanza salutes during the 250th anniversary celebration of the corp in Pordenone, Italy, June 26, 2024. The Guardia di Finanza began as a legion of light troops established in the Kingdom of Sardinia with the task of garrisoning the borders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

