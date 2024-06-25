Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary

A Guardia di Finanza officer gives remarks during the 250th anniversary celebration of the agency in Pordenone, Italy, June 26th, 2024. The Gaurdia Di Finanza is the only sea police in Italy for maritime border surveillance and countering illegal immigration. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

