Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary

Members of the Guardia di Finanza stand in formation during the 250th anniversary celebration in Pordenone, Italy, June 26th, 2024.. The Guardia di Finanza is a modern police force committed to the protection of the national and European budget and to the defense of the economic freedoms of citizens to affirm the principles of legality and justice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.26.2024 Photo ID: 8499989 Resolution: 6048x4024 Location: PORDENONE, IT