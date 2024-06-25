Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary [Image 4 of 6]

    Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    Members of the Guardia di Finanza stand in formation during the 250th anniversary celebration in Pordenone, Italy, June 26th, 2024.. The Guardia di Finanza is a modern police force committed to the protection of the national and European budget and to the defense of the economic freedoms of citizens to affirm the principles of legality and justice. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2024
    Location: PORDENONE, IT
