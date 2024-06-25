Italian Guardia di Finanza finanziere Giulia Mariana salutes as she receives an award for her service in Pordenone, Italy, June 26th, 2024. The Guardia di Finanza works on the front line in the fight against multiple criminal enterprises, such as corruption, money laundering and insider trading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2024 11:19
|Photo ID:
|8499978
|VIRIN:
|240626-F-SQ839-2051
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.72 MB
|Location:
|PORDENONE, IT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT