    The Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary [Image 2 of 6]

    The Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary

    PORDENONE, ITALY

    06.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin Carnahan 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Beau Diers, 31st Fighter Wing deputy commander, greets Italian Colonel Davide Cardia, Guardia di Finanza providence commander, in Pordenone, Italy, June 26, 2024. This year marks the 250th anniversary of the founding of the Guardia di Finanza corp. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Justin D. Carnahan)

    This work, The Guardia di Finanza 250th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Justin Carnahan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

