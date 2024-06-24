VP-10 Admin

240516-N-FY142-1449 MISAWA, Japan (May 16, 2024) Yeoman Third Class Richard Romero, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, completes paperwork on the computer. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 Photo ID: 8495858 VIRIN: 240516-N-FY142-1449 Location: JP