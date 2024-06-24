240511-N-FY142-1208 MISAWA, Japan (May 11, 2024) Aviation Machinist’s Mate Airman Christian Ollison, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, guides a P-8A Poseidon into position. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 03:16 Photo ID: 8495850 VIRIN: 240511-N-FY142-1208 Resolution: 5408x3600 Size: 1.17 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Plane Catch [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Ashley Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.