Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sonobuoy Load [Image 17 of 17]

    Sonobuoy Load

    JAPAN

    05.27.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Guire 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    240527-N-FY142-1043 MISAWA, Japan (May 27, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joudan Smith, left, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, and Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Siah Elrington, assigned to VP-4, load sonobuoys on a P-8A Poseidon. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 06.25.2024 03:16
    Photo ID: 8495863
    VIRIN: 240527-N-FY142-1043
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sonobuoy Load [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Ashley Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Plane Tow
    Plane Tow
    Plane Tow
    Gear Stow
    Plane Catch
    Plane Launch
    Plane Catch
    Plane Launch
    Plane Launch
    Plane Launch
    CPR Class
    CPR Class
    VP-10 Admin
    VP-10 Admin
    VP-10 Admin
    Sonobuoy Load
    Sonobuoy Load

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ordnance
    VP10
    Sonobuoy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT