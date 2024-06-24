Sonobuoy Load

240527-N-FY142-1043 MISAWA, Japan (May 27, 2024) Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Joudan Smith, left, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, and Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Siah Elrington, assigned to VP-4, load sonobuoys on a P-8A Poseidon. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

