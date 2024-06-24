Plane Launch

240514-N-FY142-1332 MISAWA, Japan (May 14, 2024) Lieutenant Junior Grade Stephen O’Malley, pilot, signals to Aviation Electronics Technician Second Class Richard Hudson, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, before launching a P-8A Poseidon. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

