240511-N-FY142-1083 MISAWA, Japan (May 11, 2024) Sailors assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10 tow a P-8A Poseidon assigned to VP-1 into the hangar. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

