240516-N-FY142-1009 MISAWA, Japan (May 16, 2024) Hospital Corpsman First Class Melmath Smith, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, teaches a CPR class. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 03:16 Photo ID: 8495857 VIRIN: 240516-N-FY142-1009 Resolution: 4623x3077 Size: 1.24 MB Location: JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CPR Class [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Ashley Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.