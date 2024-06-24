240516-N-FY142-1009 MISAWA, Japan (May 16, 2024) Hospital Corpsman First Class Melmath Smith, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, teaches a CPR class. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)
This work, CPR Class [Image 17 of 17], by PO1 Ashley Guire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
