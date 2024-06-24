Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CPR Class [Image 12 of 17]

    CPR Class

    JAPAN

    05.16.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ashley Guire 

    Patrol Squadron (VP) 10

    240516-N-FY142-1009 MISAWA, Japan (May 16, 2024) Hospital Corpsman First Class Melmath Smith, assigned to Patrol Squadron (VP) 10, teaches a CPR class. VP-10 is currently deployed to the 7th Fleet area of operations where they will conduct maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist First Class Ashley Guire)

    Medical
    VP10

