Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Sharyan Donald from Indianapolis, IN, works on deck preservation by sanding the padeye on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 04, 2024. Nimitz is in port for a scheduled planned incremental availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stephen Crowder)

Date Taken: 04.04.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US