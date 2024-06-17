Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deck Preservation [Image 3 of 4]

    Deck Preservation

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2024

    Photo by Seaman Stephen Crowder 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Boatswain's Mate 3rd Class Sharyan Donald from Indianapolis, IN, works on deck preservation by sanding the padeye on the deck of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, April 04, 2024. Nimitz is in port for a scheduled planned incremental availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Stephen Crowder)

