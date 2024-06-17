USS Nimitz completes Planned Incremental Availability

BREMERTON, Wash. – The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) departed Puget Sound Naval Shipyard June 19, and headed out to sea after a seven-month planned incremental availability (PIA) period.



Nimitz’s PIA began in January 2024, when the ship underwent dedicated maintenance by civilians, contractors, and ship’s crew in preparation for their mission of maintaining peace and order in the Pacific and other areas as needed.



“For the past nine months I had the opportunity to be part of a talented, dedicated, and patriotic Navy team all working together to conduct a challenging PIA. What’s equally significant is that we’re celebrating a longstanding relationship with a remarkable group of public and private sector maintenance professionals at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard,” said Capt. Douglas Graber, USS Nimitz commanding officer. “Both the civilian contractors and the Nimitz crew worked tirelessly to ensure Nimitz is at peak condition. Thanks to their dedication, we’re prepared to get out to sea and maintain a strong, professional presence wherever our nation requires us to be.”



The work completed during the availability ranged from the flight deck and aircraft elevators, to berthing upgrades and combat system improvements.



“Through close collaboration, the project team and Nimitz leadership found effective ways to complete the work while fostering a ‘one team, one fight’ spirit between the ship’s crew and the PSNS & IMF workforce,” explained Steven Pugh, project superintendent for Code 368. “Together, the PSNS project team and our private sector maintenance partners dedicated over 2,840,000 man-hours to prepare Nimitz and get her ready to be back in the fight.”

According to Pugh, completing this work on time was a priority, and a big accomplishment.



Nimitz returned from its last deployment after seven months at sea, where the crew toured the Pacific, maintained freedom of navigation operations in the South China Sea, fostered positive relations with several allied countries, and represented the United States while maintaining projection of power.



For more information please contact the USS Nimitz Public Affairs Officer at pao@cvn68.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 22:24 Story ID: 474610 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 39 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Nimitz completes Planned Incremental Availability, by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon and PO3 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.