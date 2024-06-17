Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Conducts Corrosion Control Maintenance [Image 2 of 4]

    Sailor Conducts Corrosion Control Maintenance

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.28.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Paolucci 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailor conducts corrosion control maintenace aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, March 28, 2024. Nimitz is in port conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

    Date Taken: 03.28.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 22:24
    Photo ID: 8492319
    VIRIN: 240328-N-KV075-1124
    Resolution: 2432x2800
    Size: 764.31 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailor Conducts Corrosion Control Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by SA Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Sailors Perform Maintenance
    Sailor Conducts Corrosion Control Maintenance
    Deck Preservation
    Sailors Lower Flight Deck Catapult

    USS Nimitz completes Planned Incremental Availability

    Nimitz
    Boatswain's Mate
    Navy

