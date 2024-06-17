Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 1 of 4]

    Sailors Perform Maintenance

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Peter McHaddad 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gage Pierson (above), from Helena, Montana, assists Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jeffrey Salguero (below), from Palmdale, California, in the repair of an antenna aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Mar. 26, 2024. Nimitz is in port for a scheduled planned incremental availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Nimitz completes Planned Incremental Availability

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Navy
    PIA

