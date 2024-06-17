Sailors Perform Maintenance

Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gage Pierson (above), from Helena, Montana, assists Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jeffrey Salguero (below), from Palmdale, California, in the repair of an antenna aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Mar. 26, 2024. Nimitz is in port for a scheduled planned incremental availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter K. McHaddad)
