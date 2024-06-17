Electronics Technician 3rd Class Gage Pierson (above), from Helena, Montana, assists Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Jeffrey Salguero (below), from Palmdale, California, in the repair of an antenna aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Mar. 26, 2024. Nimitz is in port for a scheduled planned incremental availability maintenance period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Peter K. McHaddad)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 22:24 Photo ID: 8492318 VIRIN: 240326-N-AM483-1072 Resolution: 2241x3567 Size: 2.6 MB Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Perform Maintenance [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Peter McHaddad, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.