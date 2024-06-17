Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Lower Flight Deck Catapult [Image 4 of 4]

    Sailors Lower Flight Deck Catapult

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Joseph Paolucci 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors prepare to lower the catapult of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) while in port at Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, March 5, 2024. Nimitz is in port for a scheduled planned incremental availability period. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Joseph M. Paolucci)

    Date Taken: 04.05.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 22:24
    Photo ID: 8492321
    VIRIN: 240405-N-KV075-1084
    Resolution: 2930x2183
    Size: 968.06 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Sailors Lower Flight Deck Catapult [Image 4 of 4], by SA Joseph Paolucci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nimitz
    Navy

