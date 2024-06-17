Sailor Applies Tension To Nixie Line

Sonar Technician (Surface) 1nd Class Cristian Alejos, from Houston, operates the NIXIE wench during a test evolution on the fantail aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 21, 2024. Nimitz is underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

