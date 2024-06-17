Sailors Haul In Nixie Fish

Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Justin Boyer, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, left, and Chief Sonar Technician (Surface) Jeremy Wyaat, from Basin, Wyoming, center right, haul in the NIXIE fish during a test evolution on the fantail aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 21, 2024. Nimitz is underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 22:31
|Photo ID:
|8492312
|VIRIN:
|240621-N-NX635-1100
|Resolution:
|3342x4325
|Size:
|6.88 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
