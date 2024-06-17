Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Pose For Candid [Image 6 of 8]

    Sailors Pose For Candid

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Timothy Meyer 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stefan Farmer, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Lieutenant Junior Grade Reuban Fischer, from Cherokee, North Carolina, pose for a candid photo during an anchor evolution in the forecastle of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 22, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations after completing a six-month planned incremental availability maintenance period at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Meyer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 22:24
    Photo ID: 8492315
    VIRIN: 240622-N-AS506-1001
    Resolution: 4969x3313
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Pose For Candid [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailor Cleans Pad Eye
    Sailor Applies Tension To Nixie Line
    Sailors Haul In Nixie Fish
    Sailor Applies Tension To NIXIE Line
    Sailors Execute Anchor Evolution
    Sailors Pose For Candid
    Sailor Applies Tension To NIXIE Line
    Sailors Execute Anchor Evolution

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Underway
    Deck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT