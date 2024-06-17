Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stefan Farmer, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Lieutenant Junior Grade Reuban Fischer, from Cherokee, North Carolina, pose for a candid photo during an anchor evolution in the forecastle of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 22, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations after completing a six-month planned incremental availability maintenance period at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Meyer)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 22:24
|Photo ID:
|8492315
|VIRIN:
|240622-N-AS506-1001
|Resolution:
|4969x3313
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Pose For Candid [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Timothy Meyer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
