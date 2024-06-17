Sailors Pose For Candid

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Stefan Farmer, from Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and Lieutenant Junior Grade Reuban Fischer, from Cherokee, North Carolina, pose for a candid photo during an anchor evolution in the forecastle of the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 22, 2024. Nimitz is underway conducting routine operations after completing a six-month planned incremental availability maintenance period at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Timothy Meyer)

