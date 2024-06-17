Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Applies Tension To Nixie Line [Image 2 of 8]

    Sailor Applies Tension To Nixie Line

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    06.21.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jonathan Carlini, from Tampa Bay, Florida, applies tension to a nixie line on the fantail aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 21, 2024. Nimitz is underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)

