Sonar Technician (Surface) Seaman Justin Boyer, from Cherry Hill, New Jersey, left, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Jonathan Carlini, from Tampa Bay, Florida, remove a wench line from a NIXIE fish during a test evolution on the fantail aboard the USS Nimitz (CVN 68) June 21, 2024. Nimitz is underway. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caylen McCutcheon)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 22:24
|Photo ID:
|8492313
|VIRIN:
|240621-N-NX635-1114
|Resolution:
|4737x3660
|Size:
|8.21 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
This work, Sailor Applies Tension To NIXIE Line [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Caylen McCutcheon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
