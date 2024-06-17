240622-N-VY281-1033 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 22, 2024) Chief Master-at-Arms Ryan Lee, from Lyndhurst, New Jersey, uses an alidade to scan the sea for surface activity in the pilot house as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepares to depart Naval Base Guam following a scheduled port visit, June 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 12:45
|Photo ID:
|8492050
|VIRIN:
|240622-N-VY281-1033
|Resolution:
|2935x1952
|Size:
|317.63 KB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Guam [Image 23 of 23], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76) DEPARTS FROM GUAM Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT