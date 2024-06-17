240622-N-VY281-1094 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 22, 2024) Lt. Colby Campbell, from Dover, Pennsylvania, stands watch as the officer of the deck in the pilot house as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), departs Naval Base Guam following a scheduled port visit, June 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2024 Date Posted: 06.22.2024 12:45 Photo ID: 8492059 VIRIN: 240622-N-VY281-1094 Resolution: 3200x2128 Size: 454.36 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Guam [Image 23 of 23], by SN Ryan Freiburghaus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.