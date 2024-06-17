USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Guam

240622-N-VY281-1012 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 22, 2024) Lt. Colby Campbell, from Dover, Pennsylvania, stands watch as officer of the deck in the pilot house as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepares to depart Naval Base Guam following a scheduled port visit, June 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

