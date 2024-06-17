Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Guam

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Guam

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    240622-N-VY281-1012 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 22, 2024) Lt. Colby Campbell, from Dover, Pennsylvania, stands watch as officer of the deck in the pilot house as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepares to depart Naval Base Guam following a scheduled port visit, June 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Ryan Freiburghaus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 06.22.2024 12:45
    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76) DEPARTS FROM GUAM Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Guam
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Santa Rita
    Port Visit

