240622-N-UF592-1044 SANTA RITA, Guam (June 22, 2024) Sailors observe as the enlisted brow is raised on aircraft elevator 2 as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), prepares to depart Naval Base Guam following a scheduled port visit, June 22. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton)
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2024 12:45
|Photo ID:
|8492037
|VIRIN:
|240622-N-UF592-1044
|Resolution:
|2400x1596
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|SANTA RITA, GU
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) departs Guam [Image 23 of 23], by PO3 Eric Stanton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76) DEPARTS FROM GUAM Story by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Stanton
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT