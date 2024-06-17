Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

A U.S. Airman fits a mannequin with medical equipment to simulate patient treatment during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. More than 1,000 joint and total force military and civilian personnel participated in the exercise, including representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Defense Health Agency.

