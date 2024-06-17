Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 8 of 12]

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jordan Vasquez, left, 316th Healthcare Operations Squadron medical services flight chief, Master Sgt. Wendy Wallen, center, 316th Healthcare Operations Squadron service lead, and Senior Airman Rebecca Mozimbo, 316th Healthcare Operations Squadron critical care technician, transport simulated patients from a C-130J Super Hercules during exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. UC24 assessed U.S. Transportation Command’s (USTRANSCOM) ability and capacity to conduct Global Patient Movement (GPM) at a large scale and in a field training environment, as well as examined patient movement functionality across the DoD and with interagency partners.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 11:21
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    Travis AFB
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    Ultimate Caduceus
    UC24

