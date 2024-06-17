Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 11:20 Photo ID: 8489932 VIRIN: 240617-F-RX751-2172 Resolution: 6905x4608 Size: 11.22 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.