Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Wendy Wallen, 316th Healthcare Operations Squadron service lead, carries out a simulated patient from a C-130J Super Hercules during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. UC24 assessed U.S. Transportation Command’s (USTRANSCOM) ability and capacity to conduct Global Patient Movement (GPM) at a large scale and in a field training environment, as well as examined patient movement functionality across the DoD and with interagency partners.

