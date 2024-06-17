Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 10 of 12]

    Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Robert Nichols 

    60th Air Mobility Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katrina Rothrock, 99th Medical Group Critical Care Air Transport Team respiratory therapist, treats simulated patients on an ambulance bus during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 on Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. More than 1,000 joint and total force military and civilian personnel participated in the exercise, including representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Defense Health Agency.

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 11:21
    Photo ID: 8489935
    VIRIN: 240617-F-RX751-2273
    Resolution: 6714x4481
    Size: 16.04 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    USAF
    USTRANSCOM
    Ultimate Caduceus
    UC24

