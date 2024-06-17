Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Katrina Rothrock, 99th Medical Group Critical Care Air Transport Team respiratory therapist, treats simulated patients on an ambulance bus during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 on Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. More than 1,000 joint and total force military and civilian personnel participated in the exercise, including representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, and Defense Health Agency.

